Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s previous close.

IOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Samsara Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of IOT opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $30.91.

Insider Activity

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,607,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $10,200,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,607,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,334,476 shares of company stock worth $54,568,167. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

