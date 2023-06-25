Sara Bay Financial Decreases Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sara Bay Financial cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,966 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Seagate Technology comprises approximately 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.