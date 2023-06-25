Sara Bay Financial Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sara Bay Financial reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.13.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.1 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

PSA opened at $283.58 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.