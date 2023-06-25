Sara Bay Financial Sells 151 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sara Bay Financial cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE RY opened at $92.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $104.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.996 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.
RY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.17.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
