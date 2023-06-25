Sara Bay Financial Sells 1,790 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sara Bay Financial trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $80.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.01.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

