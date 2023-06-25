Sara Bay Financial Sells 465 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sara Bay Financial decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $369,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after buying an additional 1,483,115 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after buying an additional 839,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

