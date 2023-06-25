Sara Bay Financial Sells 79 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sara Bay Financial cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Adobe were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $484.72 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

