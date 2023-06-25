Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $213.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $70.32 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $111,921,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,818,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,475.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 789,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after acquiring an additional 759,045 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 509.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 584,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

