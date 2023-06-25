Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Boosted by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 18.1% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned approximately 0.54% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $76,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

