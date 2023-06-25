Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 148.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after acquiring an additional 125,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,787,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,115,000 after acquiring an additional 118,133 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $50.42 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

