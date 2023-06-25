Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.29.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.4 %

SAIC opened at $107.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.25. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 68.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,971,000 after purchasing an additional 825,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2,399.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 401,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,954,000 after buying an additional 171,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.