Secure Asset Management LLC Has $37.32 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $435.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $445.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $421.79 and its 200 day moving average is $407.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
