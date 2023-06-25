SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Sells $2,751,706.53 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SEI Investments Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $56.98 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 13.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.