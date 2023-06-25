Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

