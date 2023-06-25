Sharper & Granite LLC Acquires 8,820 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

