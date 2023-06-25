Sharper & Granite LLC Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,300,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after buying an additional 2,006,849 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,014,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,123,000 after buying an additional 424,276 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,366,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,236,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,311,000 after purchasing an additional 223,183 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 573,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period.

ILF stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

