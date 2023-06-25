Sharper & Granite LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Sharper & Granite LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises 2.5% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sharper & Granite LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $104.50 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

