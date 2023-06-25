Sharper & Granite LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sharper & Granite LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $244.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.01. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $220.50 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

