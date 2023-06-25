Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ META opened at $288.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average of $194.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

