Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $129.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.12. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.