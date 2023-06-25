SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) is one of 301 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SpareBank 1 SMN to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

SpareBank 1 SMN pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. SpareBank 1 SMN pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.9% and pay out 17.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. SpareBank 1 SMN is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get SpareBank 1 SMN alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of SpareBank 1 SMN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SpareBank 1 SMN N/A N/A 1.31 SpareBank 1 SMN Competitors $27.04 billion $629.73 million 216.83

This table compares SpareBank 1 SMN and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SpareBank 1 SMN’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SpareBank 1 SMN. SpareBank 1 SMN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SpareBank 1 SMN and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpareBank 1 SMN 0 0 0 0 N/A SpareBank 1 SMN Competitors 1284 4242 3918 64 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 239.26%. Given SpareBank 1 SMN’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SpareBank 1 SMN has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares SpareBank 1 SMN and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpareBank 1 SMN N/A N/A N/A SpareBank 1 SMN Competitors 29.31% 11.26% 1.02%

Summary

SpareBank 1 SMN peers beat SpareBank 1 SMN on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans; refinancing; and current, savings, billing, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts. It also provides BSU house savings for young people; fixed interest deposits; stocks and investments; cash services; and payments. In addition, the company offers vehicle, housing and travel, person, animal, and valuables insurance services; property buying and selling advisory services; and mobile and online banking, and various cards. Further, it offers loans and financing, including bank guarantees, business and construction loans, operating credit for agriculture, factoring, guarantees, leasing, and overdrafts; various pension products; and business and personal insurance products. Additionally, the company provides document collection, letter of credit, future business, and currency option services; and services, including accounting and payroll, HR, taxes and duties, and transfer of ownership, as well as IT solutions. It offers real estate agency, advisory, and external and equity financing services. SpareBank 1 SMN was founded in 1823 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.