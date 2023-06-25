SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.9% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 108.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.42.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

