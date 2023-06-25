Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.59. The company has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.