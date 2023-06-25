Stephens Initiates Coverage on Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reinstates” rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VVV opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $39.67.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 268,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after buying an additional 99,111 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 673,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,523,000 after buying an additional 118,020 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.