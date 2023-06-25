Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CFO Sells $5,207,000.00 in Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $54.44.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.