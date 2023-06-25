Stifel Nicolaus Increases Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target to $65.00

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IRON. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

Disc Medicine Opco stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83. Disc Medicine Opco has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, equities analysts forecast that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,855,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $9,945,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $4,843,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth $2,198,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.