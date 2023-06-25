StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENSV opened at $0.33 on Friday.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

