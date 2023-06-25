StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $459.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.46). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $150.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 359,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 130,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.