StockNews.com Begins Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.08 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About T2 Biosystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

