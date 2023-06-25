StockNews.com Begins Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
T2 Biosystems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.08 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.
About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
