StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Price Performance

AINC stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. Ashford has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.