StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
Ashford Price Performance
AINC stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. Ashford has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Ashford from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Ashford
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.