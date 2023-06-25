StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $19.96 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 77.1% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 175,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,605 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,229 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 55,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

