StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $19.96 billion during the quarter.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
