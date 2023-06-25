StockNews.com Lowers Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INSM. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Insmed by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,358,000 after acquiring an additional 429,664 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after acquiring an additional 307,913 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in Insmed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,706,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,199,000 after acquiring an additional 316,513 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.