Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Oak Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.4% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after buying an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $297.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.