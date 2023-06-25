S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

S&W Seed Price Performance

SANW stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 12.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $170,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

