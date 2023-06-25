Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sells $17,486,443.02 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total transaction of $17,896,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00.

Shares of SNPS opened at $419.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.94 and a 200 day moving average of $371.40. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 27.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

