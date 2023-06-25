Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,483 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.04.

Tesla Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $256.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.08 and a 200-day moving average of $179.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.