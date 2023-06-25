Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $152.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

