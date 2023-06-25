The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

HAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 636,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

