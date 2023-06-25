The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 5.4 %

HAIN stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.91. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.