The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Acquires $1,731,103.40 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 23,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,731,103.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,512,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,294,439.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 21,731 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.84 per share, with a total value of $1,626,348.04.

On Thursday, June 1st, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,609 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $1,166,148.39.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 22,175 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,694.25.

On Friday, May 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 30,557 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,270,690.67.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 43,294 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $3,186,005.46.

On Monday, May 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 8,169 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $611,776.41.

On Friday, May 19th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 35,483 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $2,643,838.33.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $583,715.88.

On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.91 per share, with a total value of $164,802.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $507,454.64.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $75.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.47. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.57.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

