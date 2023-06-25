The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Purchases $1,626,348.04 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.84 per share, with a total value of $1,626,348.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,551,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,735,364.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 23,140 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.81 per share, with a total value of $1,731,103.40.

On Thursday, June 1st, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,609 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $1,166,148.39.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 22,175 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $1,656,694.25.

On Friday, May 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 30,557 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.31 per share, with a total value of $2,270,690.67.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 43,294 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $3,186,005.46.

On Monday, May 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 8,169 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $611,776.41.

On Friday, May 19th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 35,483 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $2,643,838.33.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $583,715.88.

On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.91 per share, for a total transaction of $164,802.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $507,454.64.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.1 %

HHC opened at $75.25 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $538,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,601.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

