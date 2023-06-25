The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Price Performance
LGL opened at $4.63 on Friday.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.
The LGL Group Company Profile
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
