The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $129,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 161.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 664.1% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,024,000 after purchasing an additional 514,372 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.1% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $247.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.95. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

