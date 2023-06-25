Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TD. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $59.13 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.77.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,912 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,502 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,633,000 after purchasing an additional 644,627 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

