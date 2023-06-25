TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TCON opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

