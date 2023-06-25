TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TCON opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.