Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $17,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.4 %

TSCO stock opened at $218.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.15.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.