Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 28,715 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,715 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $68.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

