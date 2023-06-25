Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,592 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

SCHA opened at $42.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

