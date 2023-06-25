Transform Wealth LLC Buys 33,046 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares during the period. MetLife comprises about 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in MetLife by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $63.19. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.