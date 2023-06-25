Transform Wealth LLC Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

CMI opened at $232.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

